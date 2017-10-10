Bears' Danny Trevathan: Set to return from suspension
Trevathan is set to return this week from his one-game suspension, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Treveathan will take on the open roster spot made available by Willie Young (triceps) landing on injured reserve. The linebacker was handed the one-game suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers' wideout Davante Adams, but will now take back his role as one of the team's starting inside linebackers.
