Play

Bears' Danny Trevathan: Set to return from suspension

Trevathan is set to return this week from his one-game suspension, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Treveathan will take on the open roster spot made available by Willie Young (triceps) landing on injured reserve. The linebacker was handed the one-game suspension for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers' wideout Davante Adams, but will now take back his role as one of the team's starting inside linebackers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...