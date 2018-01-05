Trevathan recorded seven tackles in the Week 17 loss to the VIkings to end the season with 89 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Trevathan finished the season somewhat slowly, as he averaged six tackles over the last three games, but he continued to show that he can post elite IDP numbers by collecting double-digit stops on five occasions. He's signed through the 2019 season, and as long as he remains healthy, he'll still an upper-echelon IDP based on his ability to pile up big tackle numbers.