Bears' Danny Trevathan: Sidelined for Week 12

Trevathan (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Listed as doubtful heading into the weekend with the calf strain, Trevathan will unsurprisingly be held out of his third consecutive game. Christian Jones and Nick Kwiatkoski will serve as Chicago's starting middle linebackers with Trevathan sidelined.

