Bears' Danny Trevathan: Sidelined for Week 12
Trevathan (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Listed as doubtful heading into the weekend with the calf strain, Trevathan will unsurprisingly be held out of his third consecutive game. Christian Jones and Nick Kwiatkoski will serve as Chicago's starting middle linebackers with Trevathan sidelined.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: No practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Not ready to play Sunday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...