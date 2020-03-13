Play

Trevathan (elbow) signed a three-year extension with the Bears on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trevathan missed the final 7 games of the 2019 season due to an elbow injury, but was still able to accumulate 70 tackles (50 solo), one forced fumble and one sack. The deal will keep the inside linebacker in Chicago through the 2022 season, provided he is not released before then. The decision to extend Trevathan means that fellow linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski could test the free agent market in the coming weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories