Trevathan (elbow) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Lions.

Trevathan was unable to practice all week, and he'll miss his third straight game. The Bears play on Thursday night in Week 14 as well, so Trevathan won't benefit from the "mini-bye" usually accompanied by playing the weekday game. Nick Kwiatkoski has started at inside linebacker in Trevathan's stead, generating 19 tackles (16 solo), a sack and an interception.

