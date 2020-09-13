site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Solid in opener
Sep 13, 2020
Trevathan tallied seven tackles in Chicago's 27-23 victory over the Lions on Sunday.
Trevathan tied for the team lead in tackles with seven, which falls in line with his typical IDP production over the past few years. When healthy, he'll remain a solid weekly option with double-digit tackle upside.
