Trevathan tallied 10 stops in Chicago's 36-7 victory over the Texans on Sunday.
Trevathan has provided inconsistent tackle totals throughout the season, and this was the third time this season he's posted a double-digit tackle performance. However, he hasn't notched fewer than five tackles in any of his last nine games, and he provides IDP managers with a stable scoring floor.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Posts strong tackle total•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Strong performance in defeat•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Strong performance in victory•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Leads team in stops•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Solid in opener•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Chance at rebound campaign•