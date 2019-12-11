Play

Trevathan (elbow) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Trevathan hasn't practiced since suffering an ugly elbow injury in Week 10 against the Lions, and there were even discussions of IR at one point. That may still be on the table, and the 29-year-old linebacker is trending towards another absence Sunday against the Packers.

