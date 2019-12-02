Play

Trevathan (elbow) was a non-participant at Monday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old missed the last three games due to the elbow injury, and there's been no indication of when he may be cleared to retake the field. Nick Kwiatoski will receive another start in his place should Trevathan be unable to play again Thursday.

