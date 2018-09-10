Bears' Danny Trevathan: Suffers head injury
Trevathan suffered a head injury during Sunday's game against the Packers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Trevathan suffered the injury after colliding with teammate Bryce Callahan while attempting to make a tackle. It's unclear what sort of injury the linebacker is being evaluated for, but the Bears should update his status again shortly.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns to action•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Practicing in a limited capacity•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Tending to hamstring injury•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Seven tackles in finale•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Another double-digit tackle performance•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in losing effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...