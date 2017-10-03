Play

Bears' Danny Trevathan: Suspension reduced

Upon appeal, Trevathan's suspension has been reduced to one game, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports.

Trevathan was handed a two-game suspension for a helmet-to-helmet hit Davante Adams in Thursday's loss to the Packers but the linebacker will now only need to sit out one game. Expect Jonathan Anderson and Christian Jones to see an increased workload in Monday's division battle with the Vikings as a result.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories