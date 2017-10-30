Bears' Danny Trevathan: Tallies 13 stops in Week 8

Trevathan piled up 13 tackles in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.

With the Saints leaning heavily upon their rushing attack, Trevathan found himself very busy and productive throughout the contest. This was the third time in five games in which he's posted double digits in the tackle column. Overall, he's had at least 10 tackles or a sack in each of his last five matchups, and he's been an outstanding fantasy option after starting the season slowly in Weeks 1 and 2.