Bears' Danny Trevathan: Tallies 13 stops in Week 8
Trevathan piled up 13 tackles in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Saints.
With the Saints leaning heavily upon their rushing attack, Trevathan found himself very busy and productive throughout the contest. This was the third time in five games in which he's posted double digits in the tackle column. Overall, he's had at least 10 tackles or a sack in each of his last five matchups, and he's been an outstanding fantasy option after starting the season slowly in Weeks 1 and 2.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Picks off pass in Week 7•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in Week 6 return•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Set to return from suspension•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Suspension reduced•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Faces two-game suspension•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big night in Thursday defeat•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...