Bears' Danny Trevathan: Tending to hamstring injury
Trevathan didn't practice Friday due to a hamstring injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
In the first official session of Bears training camp, the oft-injured Trevathan didn't make an appearance. On the bright side, coach Matt Nagy said that the team doesn't "need to rush" any of its injured players back to the fold, and "we're not going to." While the new regime seems to be taking a cautious approach with any player who's health is compromised, those invested in Trevathan's IDP prospects should monitor his situation closely as he attempts to back up his 89 tackles in 12 games from a season ago.
More News
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Seven tackles in finale•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Another double-digit tackle performance•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Big day in losing effort•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Returns in full Thursday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Puts in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bears' Danny Trevathan: Sidelined for Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
2-QB mock draft results
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 2-QB mock draft, and to no surprise, Aaron...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Manning, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Looking at ADP for tight ends
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for tight end heading into the 2018 season,...
-
Draft to stream TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings gives you two options at three of the four streamable positions.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Blount
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...