Trevathan didn't practice Friday due to a hamstring injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In the first official session of Bears training camp, the oft-injured Trevathan didn't make an appearance. On the bright side, coach Matt Nagy said that the team doesn't "need to rush" any of its injured players back to the fold, and "we're not going to." While the new regime seems to be taking a cautious approach with any player who's health is compromised, those invested in Trevathan's IDP prospects should monitor his situation closely as he attempts to back up his 89 tackles in 12 games from a season ago.

