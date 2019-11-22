Play

Trevathan (elbow) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Trevathan will miss his second straight game after suffering a serious elbow injury Week 10 against the Lions. It's unclear when the 29-year-old is expected to return. Nick Kwiatkoski should continue seeing increased snaps in his place.

