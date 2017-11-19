Bears' Danny Trevathan: Won't play Sunday

Trevathan (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions.

Trevathan, who hasn't suited up since Week 8, will be on the sidelines for the second consecutive contest. His high tackle totals make him a solid IDP when healthy, but after he failed to log any practice time leading up to Week 11, it's currently unclear when that might be. Look for Christian Jones -- who had nine combined tackles last week against Green Bay -- to draw the start at inside linebacker in Trevathan's stead.

