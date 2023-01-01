site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dante Pettis: Avoids concussion
RotoWire Staff
Pettis entered the leagues concussion protocols and was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons, after he was dealing with blurred vision, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Pettis was able to clear the leagues concussion protocols, despite him dealing with blurred vision. He was held without a catch and received one target in the team's 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
