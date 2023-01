Pettis returned to Chicago on a separate flight Sunday night after briefly checking into a hospital with blurred vision, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Pettis failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's loss to the Lions and played a season-low 14 snaps. He was taken to a hospital following the game, but he cleared concussion protocol and was able to fly home Sunday night. However, it's unclear if the fifth-year wideout will be able to practice during Week 18 prep.