Pettis was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
After catching his first touchdown pass since Oct. 13 this past weekend against Buffalo, Pettis is tending to an injury in advance of this Sunday's matchup with Detroit. The 27-year-old will have two more chances to ramp back up to full speed in practice before the Bears decide whether he carries an injury designation into the weekend.
