Pettis (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Pettis hurt his ankle at Wednesday's session, which was the reason he went down as limited. Pettis has just one more chance to mix into drills this week, but on a positive note fellow injured wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) both returned Thursday as limited participants, so the Bears appear to be inching toward better health at the position.
