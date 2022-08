Pettis secured a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.

Although Pettis was reported to have had an inconsistent start to training camp, he played well with the first-string offense in Chicago's final preseason game by posting 37 yards and a touchdown. He'll be in the mix to earn snaps as a depth receiver with Tajae Sharpe and Equanimeous St. Brown.