Pettis may battle for a roster spot with Equanimeous St. Brown and Velus Jones, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Pettis recorded 245 yards and three touchdowns and also worked as a punt returner in his first year with the Bears. Since he's not the physical blocker that St. Brown is, it may be difficult for Pettis to surpass him on the depth chart. It seems likely he'll be in a direct battle with Jones. Of the two, Pettis has more experience, but Jones could show improvement in his second year and has a rare size-speed combination. This camp battle could last until the latter days of August.