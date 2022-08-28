Pettis caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 21-20 win against the Browns on Saturday.

With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) sitting out, Pettis played mostly with the first-string offense. On two of his receptions, including his touchdown, he worked his way across the field in the direction Justin Fields was rolling out, showing clear chemistry with his quarterback. Pettis has been battling for a roster spot during camp, and his preseason performance may give the organization plenty of reason to keep him on the regular-season roster.