Pettis caught one pass for nine yards and rushed once for eight yards in the Bears' 31-30 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Pettis has exactly one target in three of Chicago's last four games, and he hasn't surpassed 18 scrimmage yards in any of his last three contests. With 125 receiving yards since Week 2, his lack of upside compared to his low-scoring floor makes him hard to rely on when setting fantasy lineups.