Pettis (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Pettis was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an illness, but he practiced in a full capacity Friday and is good to go for Week 13. Over the last four games, he's secured three of four targets for 33 yards while rushing once for eight yards.
