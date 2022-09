Pettis caught his only target for a 51-yard touchdown in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

On his touchdown, Pettis had the defense ignore him when Justin Fields started to run away from the play. Given time, Fields looked back and found his receiver open for an easy catch-and-run score. After a strong preseason, he could find himself in the mix for weekly targets while playing in a depth role.