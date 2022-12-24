site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dante Pettis: Scores touchdown in losing effort
RotoWire Staff
Pettis caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Pettis hasn't recorded 20 yards in any of his last nine games, and his lack of production will make him difficult to trust in Week 17 lineups.
