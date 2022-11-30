Pettis didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Pettis will have two more chances to get back on the practice field before the Bears decide whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Packers. While working with second-string quarterback Trevor Siemian -- who sat out Wednesday's practice with an oblique injury -- in the Bears' Week 12 loss to the Jets, Pettis played 22 snaps on offense and finished with one reception for 12 yards on two targets. Pettis and the Chicago offense could get Justin Fields (shoulder) back from a one-game absence this weekend, as the Bears' starting signal-caller opened Week 13 prep as a limited participant.
