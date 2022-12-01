Pettis (illness) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
Pettis has now missed both of the Bears' first two practices and will now have one more chance Friday to potentially move past the illness and get in some on-field reps before Sunday's game against the Packers. If Pettis fails to practice Friday, he'll likely carry a designation into the weekend, if he isn't ruled out for the contest entirely.
More News
-
Bears' Dante Pettis: Sits out practice with illness•
-
Bears' Dante Pettis: Targeted twice in defeat•
-
Bears' Dante Pettis: Handles two touches in defeat•
-
Bears' Dante Pettis: Targeted once in defeat•
-
Bears' Dante Pettis: Ties for team lead in targets•
-
Bears' Dante Pettis: Slight usage in victory•