Bears' Dante Pettis: Targeted four times in defeat
Pettis recorded a 13-yard reception in the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Aside from a 84-yard performance in Week 6, Pettis has failed to reach 20 yards in every game since Week 1. His current role in the offense makes him an unreliable fantasy option.
