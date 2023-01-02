site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dante Pettis: Targeted once in defeat
Pettis failed to catch his lone target in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Pettis has surpassed 20 yards once since Week 1, though he has scored four touchdowns this season. He'll be considered a touchdown-dependent dart throw for fantasy in Week 18 against Minnesota.
