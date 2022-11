Pettis caught one pass for 12 yards in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

After being targeted 13 times over Chicago's last three games, the team acquired Chase Claypool, and Pettis was barely involved in the offense against Miami. Even when Pettis was seeing targets, he had been held to fewer than three yards in five of eight games. It'll be difficult to trust him in fantasy lineups as long as he's outside the Bears' top-two receivers in a low-volume passing attack.