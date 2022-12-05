site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dante Pettis: Targeted twice in defeat
Pettis caught one pass for 14 yards in the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Pettis has caught one or fewer pass in all but two games this season, and unless his role changes, he won't be a reliable fantasy option.
