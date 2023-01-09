Pettis caught two passes for 19 yards in the Bears' 29-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 18, and ended the season with 19 receptions, 245 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games played.

Pettis was available for more than 12 games for the first time in his five-year career, but he was a depth receiver, which led to him seeing slightly more than two targets per game. Although he had a pair of games with at least 51 yards and a touchdown, he was held to fewer than 15 yards in most of his games. After staying healthy and reasonably reliable, he should continue to serve as a depth option next year and beyond. He's now an unrestricted free agent.