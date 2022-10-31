site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Dante Pettis: Ties for team lead in targets
Pettis caught four passes on five targets for 18 yards In the Bears' 49-29 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Pettis is averaging 22 yards per game, but he's had between zero and two yards in five of eight games. His low scoring floor makes him a risky option when setting weekly fantasy lineups.
