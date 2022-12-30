Pettis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Pettis hurt his ankle Wednesday, was held out Thursday and then returned to practice Friday as a limited participant. He and Chase Claypool (knee) both are uncertain ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, while fellow Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has been cleared from concussion protocol.
