Pettis (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
After catching his first touchdown pass since Oct. 13 this past weekend against Buffalo, Pettis has since opened Week 17 prep as a limited participant Wednesday due to an ankle issue, ultimately leaving his New Year's Day availability in jeopardy. The 27-year-old will have two more practices to ramp back up to full speed before he's forced to carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Detroit.
