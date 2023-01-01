Pettis (ankle) is active Sunday against the Lions.
Pettis injured his ankle in practice Wednesday, but after he was able to log a limited practice Friday, he's good to go Week 17 against Detroit. His ability to suit up should bolster the Bears' depth at receiver.
