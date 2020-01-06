Play

Bears' Darion Clark: Signs future deal with Bears

Clark signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears on Monday.

Clark is an interesting prospect, as he was a college basketball player with Charlotte, USC and Grand Canyon, but he participated in USC's pro day in March of 2018. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Clark figures to suit up as a tight end. The learning curve will be steep, but it's nonetheless an interesting journey to follow.

