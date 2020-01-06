Bears' Darion Clark: Signs future deal with Bears
Clark signed a reserve/future contract with the Bears on Monday.
Clark is an interesting prospect, as he was a college basketball player with Charlotte, USC and Grand Canyon, but he participated in USC's pro day in March of 2018. The 6-foot-6, 233-pound Clark figures to suit up as a tight end. The learning curve will be steep, but it's nonetheless an interesting journey to follow.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...