Mooney caught two passes for five yards in the Bears' 27-16 win over the Cardinals on Monday.

Mooney was third on the team with four targets, but for the third time in four games, he was held to fewer than 15 yards. On the season, he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and Mooney has surpassed 53 yards once all season. His recent struggles make the veteran receiver tough to trust in fantasy lineups.