Mooney caught all four of his targets for 51 yards in the Bears' 31-28 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

With Chase Claypool a healthy scratch. Mooney served as the clear No. 2 wide receiver behind DJ Moore. Unfortunately, Mooney's role led to him seeing just four of Justin Fields' 35 pass attempts. On the season, Mooney has posted at least 51 yards in two of three games, but his upside may be limited if the Bears offense can't maintain the production they showed against Denver.