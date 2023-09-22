Mooney (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Coach Matt Eberflus suggested earlier in the week that Mooney was unlikely to additional time following his early departure from last week's 27-17 loss to Tampa Bay. The wideout put up 4-53-1 on a team-high-tying seven targets in the season opener but then didn't see any passes on 11 routes Week 2. If nothing else, Mooney can be counted on to play a large share of Chicago's snaps while running many of his routes downfield.