Mooney caught four passes (on five targets) for 49 yards and a touchdown while adding a 16-yard rush in the Bears' 33-27 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.

Mooney scored his touchdown early in this contest, but with the Bears leading throughout, the team attempted just 21 passes, potentially keeping him from posting a bigger fantasy performance. Although he's scored in each of his last two games, he's failed to reach 50 receiving yards in any of his last six contests, making him a risky fantasy option in Week 16 despite facing a weak Jacksonville defense that has a depleted secondary.