Mooney secured seven of 12 targets for 68 yards in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday night.

The third-year speedster led the Bears in receptions and targets while checking in second in receiving yards, but his final catch of the night is what will draw the most attention. Mooney hauled in a pass from Justin Fields that initially hit him in the chest mid-air as his body crossed the plane of the goal line, but he bobbled it and didn't secure it until coming down about a half-yard short of the end zone. The fact the play unfolded on fourth down with 30 seconds remaining and the Bears down five naturally magnifies the failure to score and sullies what was otherwise his best all-around performance following a forgettable start to the season. Mooney will aim to atone when the Bears visit the Patriots for a Week 7 Monday night showdown Oct. 24.