Mooney (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, despite being listed as a full practice participant each day this week.

The Bears presumably would list Mooney as "probable" if the designation still existed. The rookie wideout should be available Thursday night, coming off season highs for targets (nine), catches (five) and yards (52) in Sunday's 19-11 loss to the Colts. Mooney has landed between 60 and 74 percent snap share the past three weeks, averaging 5.7 targets per game in the process.