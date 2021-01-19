Mooney (ankle) appears locked in as a key part of the Bears offense, while the rest of the wideout group is in flux, ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson reports.

It'll be an interesting offseason in Chicago with WR Allen Robinson and QB Mitchell Trubisky both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March. That leaves Mooney, RB David Montgomery and TE Cole Kmet locked in as building blocks at the skill positions, whereas Anthony Miller, Jimmy Graham and Javon Wims are on shakier footing. Mooney finished his rookie year with 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns on 98 targets, playing 73 percent of Chicago's offensive snaps. The workload was surprisingly large for a fifth-round pick, and his subpar efficiency stats -- 62.2 percent catch rate, 10.3 YPR, 6.4 YPT -- were bogged down by Trubisky and Foles' poor accuracy on deep throws. Mooney had his best game of the season Week 17, but he injured his ankle in the process and wasn't able to suit up for the playoff loss to New Orleans. He should have plenty of time to recover from his injury before the Bears' offseason program starts up in April/May. It remains to be seen whether Trubisky, Foles or someone else will take the first snap at OTAs.