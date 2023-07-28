Mooney is easing into practice this summer after rehabbing from ankle surgery during the offseason, Collen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

It sounds like Mooney is off to a good start, already doing 7-on-7s and individual drills during the first week of training camp. He mentioned that he'd been planning to have offseason ankle surgery even before suffering a season-ending ankle fracture in late November, though it presumably would've been a lesser procedure with a shorter recovery timeline had he not sustained the major injury. Mooney is no longer Chicago's No. 1 receiver as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but there's a chance he stays fantasy-relevant as second fiddle to DJ Moore if the Bears' passing attack takes a big step forward in Luke Getsy's second year as offensive coordinator and Justin Fields' third season as the starting QB.