Mooney ended the season with 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games.

After breaking out with 1,055 yards and four touchdowns in 2021, it was a disappointing season for Mooney. Early in the season, he was limited by an offense that used Justin Fields as a drop-back passer behind a porous offensive line. As the Bears began to use Fields' legs more often, Mooney became more productive. Unless the Bears make adding wide receiver talent an offseason priority, Mooney could remain the team's top option in the passing game. He's under contract with the team through the 2023 season.