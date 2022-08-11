Mooney is expected to play along with the Bears' starters in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Although not listed by name in the report, coach Matt Eberflus informed reporters that Chicago's starters will play 15 to 20 snaps, though some will play just 10 to 15, in Saturday's game against Kansas City. Mooney is a near lock to start the season as the team's top receiver after surpassing 1,000 yards last year.