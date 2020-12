Coach Matt Nagy said he "feels good" about Mooney's chances to play in Sunday's game against Houston, even though the wideout missed practice all week to attend to a personal issue, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Despite missing three practices in a row, Mooney isn't listed as questionable, doubtful or out on the Bears' final injury report. It seems the team expects him to play, but we may not know for sure until Sunday morning.