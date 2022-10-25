Mooney recorded three receptions on six targets for 53 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots.

Mooney helped the Bears get off to a hot start offensively, tallying receptions of 20,17 and 16 yards prior to halftime. However, Justin Fields attempted just eight passes in the final two quarters with the Bears in control of the game, limiting Mooney's potential for a big performance. Despite the disappointing close to the game, Mooney has topped 50 receiving yards in four consecutive games after combining to post 27 yards across the first three contests of the campaign.